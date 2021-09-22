Alina sporda neler dinliyor? 0:00 / 0:00

HABERTURK.COM

Oyuncu Alina Boz, Spotify'da spor yaparken dinlediği şarkılardan oluşan bir çalma listesi hazırladı. Boz, "Sporda Favorilerim" adlı çalma listesinde Queen'den "We Will Rock You", The White Stripes'tan "Seven Nation Army", Bruno Mars'tan "Locked out of Heaven" gibi motive eden şarkılar yer alıyor.

Listede, Imagine Dragons'dan "Radioactive", Avicii'den "Wake Me Up" ve Eminem'den "Without Me" gibi sporda insanın sınırlarını zorlayacak şarkılar da bulunuyor.

İşte o şarkılar...

* Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes

* Panic Station – Muse

* Locked out of Heaven – Bruno Mars

* The Pretender – Foo Fighters

* Highway to Hell – AC/DC

* Can't Hold Us feat Ray Dalton – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

* Nightcall – Kavinsky

* Sail – AWOLNATION

* Believer – Imagine Dragons

* Thunderstruck – AC/DC

* Whiskey In The Jar – Metallica

* Do I Wanna Know? – Arctic Monkeys

* Miami – Will Smith

* Who You Gonna Call-Soundtrack Version – Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliot

* Natural – Imagine Dragons

* Lose Yourself-From '8 Mile' Soundtrack – Eminem

* Numb – Linkin Park

* Uprising – Muse

* Shoot to Thrill – AC/DC

* Welcome To The Jungle – Guns N' Roses

* Without Me – Eminem

* Remember the Name (feat. Styles of Beyond) – Fort Minor, Styles of Beyond

* Not Afraid – Eminem

* Kings Never Die – Eminem, Gwen Stefani

* Radioactive – Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar

* Wake Me Up – Avicii

* My Own Monster – X Ambassador

* In the End – Linkin Park

* We Will Rock You – Queen

* One For The Road - Arctic Monkeys