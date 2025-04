Piyasalarda '90 gün' bayramı

This is unusual:



At 1:02 PM ET, the S&P 500 surged nearly +1% in 4 minutes without any major news.



By 1:10 PM ET, the +1% rally was largely erased.



Then, exactly 8 minutes later at 1:18 PM ET, President Trump announced the 90-day tariff pause.



Did someone know? pic.twitter.com/7zcXvVZZLm