Süper Lig tarihinin en pahalı transfer satışları!
Fenerbahçe'nin genç yıldızı Arda Güler, 20 milyon euro bonservis bedeli karşılığında Real madrid'e transfer oldu. Genç oyuncu, böylece Süper Lig tarihinde satılan en pahalı dördüncü ve Fenerbahçe'nin ise en pahalı üçüncü transfer satışı oldu. İşte Süper Lig tarihinin en pahalı satışlar...
OZAN KABAK | SEZON: 18/19 | BONSERVİS: 11 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Stuttgart
YOUSSOUF NDAYİSHİMİYE | SEZON: 22/23 | 11.5 MİL. €
Başakşehir - OGC Nizza
NİCOLAS ANELKA | SEZON: 06/07 | BONSERVİS: 12 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Bolton
SOUZA | SEZON: 18/19 | BONSERVİS: 12 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Al-Ahli
MARCÃO | SEZON: 22/23 | BONSERVİS: 12 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Sevilla
JAY-JAY OKOCHA | SEZON: 98/99 | BONSERVİS: 12.4 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe -PSG
SİMON KJAER | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 12.5 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Sevilla
ARDA TURAN | SEZON: 11/12 | BONSERVİS: 13 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Atlético Madrid
DEMBA BA | SEZON: 15/16 | BONSERVİS: 13 MİL. €
Beşitkaş - SH Shenhua
CENGİZ ÜNDER | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 14.25 MİL. €
Başakşehir - Roma
BRUMA | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 15 MİL. €
Galatasaray - RB Leipzig
MOUSSA SOW | SEZON: 15/16 | BONSERVİS: 16 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Al-Ahli
BADOU NDİAYE | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 16 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Stoke City
ELJİF ELMAS | SEZON: 19/20 | BONSERVİS: 16.2 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Napoli
MİN-JAE KİM | SEZON: 22/23 | BONSERVİS: 18.05 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Napoli
YUSUF YAZICI |SEZON: 19/20 | BONSERVİS: 18.5 MİL. €
Trabzonspor - Lille
ARDA GÜLER | SEZON: 23/24 | BONSERVİS: 20 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Real Madrid
VEDAT MURİQİ | SEZON: 20/21 | BONSERVİS: 21 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Lazio
ELVİR BALJİC | SEZON: 99/00 | BONSERVİS: 21 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Real Madrid
CENK TOSUN | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 22.5 MİL. €
Beşiktaş - Everton