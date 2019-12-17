Oscar Ödülleri için geri sayım devam ederken Akademi, bazı teknik dallar ve merakla beklenen 'En İyi Uluslararası Film' dalında adayları açıkladı.

91 filmin başvurduğu kategoride Türkiye adına aday adayı olan Semih kaplanoğlu'nun 'Bağlılık-Aslı' filmi Akademi'nin açıkladığı 10 filmlik 'En İyi Uluslararası Film' adayları arasına giremedi.

'Bağlılık-Aslı'



İşte o adaylar:

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM ADAYLARI

“The Painted Bird” (Çek Cumhuriyeti)

“Truth and Justice” (Estonya)

“Les Misérables” (Fransa)

“Those Who Remained” (Macaristan)

“Honeyland” (Kuzey Makedonya)

“Corpus Christi” (Polonya)

“Beanpole” (Rusya)

“Atlantics” (Senagal)

“Parasite” (Güney Kore)

“Pain and Glory” (İspanya)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

"Advocate”

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquarela”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“One Child Nation”



EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

“After Maria”

“Fire in Paradise”

“Ghosts of Sugar Land”

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“The Nightcrawlers”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Stay Close”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”



EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Downton Abbey”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Little Women”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”



EN İYİ MÜZİK

'Pain and Glory'

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bombshell”

“The Farewell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Frozen II”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“The King”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Us”

EN İYİ ŞARKI





'Into The Unknown' (Frozen II)

“Speechless” from “Aladdin”

“Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

“Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”

“Spirit” from “The Lion King”

“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”

“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”



EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”

“Hors Piste”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Sorrow”

“Sister”

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”



EN İYİ KISA FİLM



“Brotherhood”

“The Christmas Gift”

“Little Hands”

“Miller & Son”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Refugee”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”



EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT





'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”

“Gemini Man”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Terminator: Dark Fate”