Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
HaberlerKültür-Sanat

'Aslı' Oscar'a aday olamadı!

Akademi 'En İyi Uluslararası Film' dalında Oscar'a aday olan filmleri açıkladı. 10 filmlik listeye Türkiye'nin aday adayı 'Aslı' giremedi

Oscar

Oscar Ödülleri için geri sayım devam ederken Akademi, bazı teknik dallar ve merakla beklenen 'En İyi Uluslararası Film' dalında adayları açıkladı.
91 filmin başvurduğu kategoride Türkiye adına aday adayı olan Semih kaplanoğlu'nun 'Bağlılık-Aslı' filmi Akademi'nin açıkladığı 10 filmlik 'En İyi Uluslararası Film' adayları arasına giremedi.

'Bağlılık-Aslı'
'Bağlılık-Aslı'


İşte o adaylar:

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM ADAYLARI

“The Painted Bird” (Çek Cumhuriyeti)
“Truth and Justice” (Estonya)
“Les Misérables” (Fransa)
“Those Who Remained” (Macaristan)
“Honeyland” (Kuzey Makedonya)
“Corpus Christi” (Polonya)
“Beanpole” (Rusya)
“Atlantics” (Senagal)
“Parasite” (Güney Kore)
“Pain and Glory” (İspanya)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

"Advocate”
“American Factory”
“The Apollo”
“Apollo 11”
“Aquarela”
“The Biggest Little Farm”
“The Cave”
“The Edge of Democracy”
“For Sama”
“The Great Hack”
“Honeyland”
“Knock Down the House”
“Maiden”
“Midnight Family”
“One Child Nation”


EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

“After Maria”
“Fire in Paradise”
“Ghosts of Sugar Land”
“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“The Nightcrawlers”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Stay Close”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”


EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

“Bombshell”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Downton Abbey”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Little Women”
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”
“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”


EN İYİ MÜZİK

'Pain and Glory'
'Pain and Glory'

“Avengers: Endgame”
“Bombshell”
“The Farewell”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Frozen II”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“The King”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“Motherless Brooklyn”
“1917”
“Pain and Glory”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“Us”

EN İYİ ŞARKI

'Into The Unknown' (Frozen II)
'Into The Unknown' (Frozen II)

“Speechless” from “Aladdin”
“Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”
“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”
“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”
“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”
“Stand Up” from “Harriet”
“Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
“Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”
“Spirit” from “The Lion King”
“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”
“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
“High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”
“Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”


EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

“Dcera (Daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”
“Hors Piste”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Mind My Mind”
“The Physics of Sorrow”
“Sister”
“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”

 
EN İYİ KISA FİLM


“Brotherhood”
“The Christmas Gift”
“Little Hands”
“Miller & Son”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbors’ Window”
“Refugee”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”


EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT


'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

“Alita: Battle Angel”
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Captain Marvel”
“Cats”
“Gemini Man”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King”
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“Terminator: Dark Fate”

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ MANŞETLERİ

YORUMLAR

Yorum kurallarını okumak için tıklayınız!
Son dakika haberler, köşe yazılar, ekonomi, magazin, siyaset, spor gündeminin tek adresi HaberTurk.com; HaberTurk.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, haberler izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz ve başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

BAKMADAN GEÇME

İş Sanat’ta yeni yıl coşkusu
KÜLTÜR-SANATİş Sanat’ta yeni yıl coşkusu
Boşnak güzeli Ece Çeşmioğlu
KÜLTÜR-SANATBoşnak güzeli Ece
'10 Saniye' sahnede
KÜLTÜR-SANAT'10 Saniye' sahnede
'Dijital Yalnızlık'a rekor başvuru
KÜLTÜR-SANAT'Dijital Yalnızlık'a rekor başvuru
Eltilerin Savaşı'ndan yeni teaser
KÜLTÜR-SANATEltilerin Savaşı'ndan yeni teaser
Murat Meriç'ten imza günü
KÜLTÜR-SANATMurat Meriç'ten imza günü
Yukio Mişima’dan iki kitap
KÜLTÜR-SANATYukio Mişima’dan iki kitap
İllüstratörler sergide buluşacak
KÜLTÜR-SANATİllüstratörler sergide buluşacak
Fadik Sevin Atasoy Muse ile Los Angeles'ta ayakta alkışlandı
KÜLTÜR-SANATLos Angeles'ta ayakta alkışlandı
Gala Modern’de 10. kez eğitime destek için yarışıldı
KÜLTÜR-SANAT10. kez eğitime destek için yarışıldı

Sizlere daha iyi bir hizmet sunabilmek için sitemizde çerezlerden faydalanıyoruz. Sitemizi kullanmaya devam ederek çerezleri kullanmamıza izin vermiş oluyorsunuz. Detaylı bilgi almak için 'Çerez Politikasını' ve 'Gizlilik Politikasını' inceleyebilirsiniz.

TAMAM Daha fazla bilgi

X