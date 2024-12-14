Fenerbahçe Beko: 90 - TOFAŞ: 88 | MAÇ SONUCU
Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 10. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, sahasında TOFAŞ'ı ağırladı. Sarı-lacivertliler müsabakadan 90-88 galibiyetle ayrıldı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Zafer Yılmaz, Polat Parlak, Alper Gökçebel
Fenerbahçe Beko: Colson 12, Mert Emre Ekşioğlu, Guduric 18, Melli 8, Marjanovic 4, Baldwin 6, Sertaç Şanlı 12, Mays 3, Melih Mahmutoğlu, Hayes 17, Biberovic 10
TOFAŞ: Reed 16, Perez 31, Yiğitcan Saybir 5, Pasecniks 8, Obrien 11, Trifunovic 4, Demircan Demir, Berk Demir, Bankston 13
1. Periyot: 24-21
Devre: 50-40
3. Periyot: 74-66