Roasted Hazelnuts in Adana, Turkey 🇹🇷



Turkey, particularly Adana, is known for its delicious roasted hazelnuts, a popular street snack enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. Street vendors in Adana roast hazelnuts fresh and serve them warm,… pic.twitter.com/micJFFSAXB