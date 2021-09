Ayasofya Grand Mosque

Located on the historical peninsula of İstanbul, in Sultanahmet district, Hagia Sophia was initially built in 537, in Constantinople as it then was, the capital of the eastern Roman Empire. It was designed to be the state church of Roman Empire and was commissioned by the Eastern Roman Emperor Justinian. The church is widely regarded as the epitome of the Byzantine architecture, for in its time, it had the largest interior space of any building in the known world. The building was designed by Isodoros, an architect and mathematician from Miletos. The Hagia Sophia church was later converted into a mosque after the conquest of İstanbul by Fatih Sultan Mehmet. The interior of the church, along with the bells, altar, iconostasis, were removed and mosaics were covered with plaster according to the Muslim religion that prohibits figurative art, while Islamic religious features such as a minbar and minarets were added. After the foundation of the Turkish Republic, Hagia Sophia was converted into a museum. As a legacy of the Christian and Muslim culture, Hagia Sophia served as one of the most remarkable museums of the world until 2020. Hagia Sophia was reopened to worship as Ayasofya Grand Mosque with the Presidential Decree in July 2020 and it serves as the world heritage of mankind as a whole.